Elon Musk fires back at Trump's 'bullsh** artist' claim

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File and ﻿AP Photo/Patrick Semansky﻿

Elon Musk believes that Trump’s time in the sun is finally coming to an end, and offered sharp criticism of the former Republican president in response to attacks he received from Trump at a recent rally.

Speaking at a weekend rally in Alaska, Trump claimed that Musk told him he voted for him. Trump’s comments followed the news that Musk had decided to cancel his agreement with Twitter to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion.

"Nah, he’s got himself a mess,” said Trump. “You know, he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me.’ So he’s another bullsh*t artist, but he’s not gonna be buying it. He’s not gonna be buying it. Although he might later, who the hell knows what’s gonna happen. He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. But he’s not…Sign up for Truth."

Musk denied Trump’s claim, stating that he did not in fact vote for Trump.

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk then suggested that Trump should move away from politics in response to a video in which Trump accused Musk of being a “bullshit artist” for his failure to complete the deal to purchase Twitter.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. “Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.



Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk’s remarks prompted many in the replies to suggest that the only reason Democrats continue to attack Donald Trump is that his infamy is the only talking point they have going for them.

Others pointed out that the Democrats are now using their attacks on Trump against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who looks like one of the most promising Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

Musk has previously expressed his support for a DeSantis presidency, Rebel News reported.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

Asked who he was leaning toward supporting for the next presidential election, Musk replied, “DeSantis.”

Despite Trump’s claims that Musk voted for him, Musk maintains that his first vote for a Republican candidate was Texas Republican Mayra Flores, who won a special election in Texas in June.