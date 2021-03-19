How is Erin O'Toole going to attract support? Andrew Lawton on the Conservative Party convention

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter) called in to talk about the virtual Conservative Party of Canada convention.

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“...the problem with political conventions is that they are about more theater, than they are about substance, historically. Despite debates on policy resolutions, a lot of the outcomes are very scripted, and under normal circumstances why people go to these things is to schmooze. “People want to hobnob, people want to do all sorts of things, and yes, you have special interest groups that want to be a part of it by hosting their hospitality suites and all that. “But there is a big issue right now because this is despite the virtual nature of it, Erin O'Toole's coming out party to the conservative base as leader -- you may remember it was in August that he became the leader, he gave his victory speech at you know, three in the morning or something like that -- but this is his first time to really address the base, address the party membership since that night. And in doing so he's addressing people that voted for Derek Sloan, who voted for Leslyn Lewis, who voted for Peter MacKay...”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.