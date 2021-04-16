Erin O'Toole presents a carbon tax — and it's worse than Trudeau's

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole yesterday introduced his new climate change plan. The plan — don't call it a tax, mind you, it's just “carbon pricing” — aims to meet the same Paris Accord goals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to reach with his carbon tax by the year 2030.

The plan, however, did not go over well with many on the conservative side of politics. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation slammed the plan, pointing to a previous pledge that O'Toole had signed vowing to fight against carbon taxes.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra went through the points laid out in the plan, sharing his thoughts on how this seems likely to sink the Conservative Party even further behind Trudeau, almost certainly assuring another defeat in the inevitable election:

So it's a carbon tax, they're just calling it a levy. They're using some of the language of Trudeau — pricing, pollution — you know, as if carbon dioxide the stuff of life, the stuff of photosynthesis, plant food, as if that's pollution. As if we humans, a carbon-based lifeform or pollutions of trees — primary element, carbon — are pollution. That's how a Conservative talks now, under Erin O'Toole? Erin O'Toole sent out notes to party spokesmen today, one of those spokesmen sent the notes to me out of disappointment. It'll be interesting to see which Conservative MPs read their lines the way they've been instructed to by O'Toole. I have to say, O'Toole supporting the carbon tax is disqualifying for a number of reasons. First of all because he promised he wouldn't, and he received support in return for that promise. So he's untrustworthy, he's a liar.

