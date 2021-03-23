Erin O'Toole: “The debate is OVER” on climate change

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Erin O'Toole's keynote speech from the weekend's virtual Conservative Party policy convention.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“So he said there's no more debate allow about the subject — there just isn't. Even though there is debate in real life. What's causing it, how much is it, did humans do it — can anything be done about it? What's the best way, if we're going to do something? There's a lot to debate. “Parliament debates on it all the time. But he's saying the debate is over, you're just not allowed to anymore. And keep in mind, he said this in the middle of a party policy conference, that was specifically tasked with debating issues, dozens of issues. “So it's a debating session — to debate things! — and the party leader just said no, sorry, no debating.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.