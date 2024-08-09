Ethics Commissioner launches third ethics probe into Liberal Minister over ‘Other Randy’ scandal

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

A third ethics investigation into Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault's conduct has been launched due to new demands for records. This follows the admission of false statements by his former business partner, Stephen Anderson of Global Health Imports (GHI), who admitted to lying to reporters about their interactions last month.

The Commissioner of Ethics disclosed Wednesday that he had asked Boissonnault for emails and texts, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, previously relying on two days of communications exonerating the minister of any wrongdoing. However, new text messages indicate frequent contact between Boissonnault and Anderson during a period when Boissonnault was restricted from private business dealings under the Conflict of Interest Act.

CPC's Garnett Genuis is trying to figure out how the Ethics Commissioner, who now admits to investigating more dates and details about Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's business dealings, can get all the information he needs from Randy.



Apparently, we are relying on the honour… pic.twitter.com/tRbrEXLRUG — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 8, 2024

"This new stuff has come up which I was unaware of," Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein told the Commons public accounts committee. "I wrote to Mr. Boissonnault again and said, 'I am concerned about this.'"

Anderson testified on July 17 at the Commons ethics committee, where he admitted to fibbing the identity of "Randy" to reporters. He contends it was not Boissonnault.

"I am concerned because he admitted he lied," Commissioner von Finckenstein testified Wednesday. "There are also these texts that emerged that use 'Randy' nine times."

The Ethics Commissioner confirms he is now seeking more information from Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault about whether he was operating his pandemic PPE import company while voting for pro-lockdown policies.



says he is concerned after seeing Randy's business partner's committee… pic.twitter.com/j2Z9fzFhs8 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 8, 2024

Boissonnault’s director of communications Alice Hansen told Global News he would comply with the commissioner’s request for information.

"The Ethics Commissioner has twice examined Minister Boissonnault’s past business affairs and has twice concluded there is no cause for concern," Hansen wrote in an emailed statement.

The Ethics Commissioner on June 25 declined to formally investigate Boissonnault based on partial disclosure of records. "I am so grateful," Boissonnault earlier told the Commons ethics committee.

Minister Boissonnault earlier denied being the "Randy" mentioned in text messages between Anderson and Malvina Ghaoui, principal of The Ghaoui Group, again reiterating no involvement in GHI after his September 2021 re-election.

One point of contention is that Boissonnault was still listed as a company director for 16 months after a return to politics, although his alibi is that federal and provincial registries were not updated until nearly 17 months after his appointment to cabinet.

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan loses her marbles and calls efforts to investigate her Liberal Party's astronomical levels of corruption "convoluted conspiracy theories."



What a joke. The lady doth protest too much, methinks. pic.twitter.com/NpPtFHwCJr — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 8, 2024

But the narrative changed with the revelation of new exchanges revealed in the committee.

"We looked at all of that, and there was absolutely no way that there was contact between him and Mr. Anderson. Now this new stuff has come up," Von Finckenstein said.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett questioned Boissonnault’s integrity. "The evidence of Randy Boissonnault being involved is quite heavy," said Barrett. "It’s contained in the text messages."

LOL, CPC's Larry Brock makes fun of Liberal Brenda Shanahan for her phony outrage.



"I'll start by saying, on behalf of the Conservative Party, I'm just so sorry that we have offended Ms. Shanahan in our job in terms of holding this government to account and discovering and… pic.twitter.com/6VYwboeuj8 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 8, 2024

Commissioner von Fickenstein told MPs that Boissonnault first wrote to him when the September 8 exchanges were disclosed, and said, 'I will do anything I can to clear my name; what do you need?'

"Now that further emails have come out we have asked for further proof," he said. "When I get that, I will determine whether Mr. Anderson is using [the Boissonnault] name in vain or whether there were actually conversations."

Minister Boissonnault held a 50% share in the $36 million-a-year medical supplier based out of Edmonton, until recently. He surrendered his stake last month, over the politicization of his shareholder status, his office said.

The Liberal minister has been called to testify before the ethics committee again in September. It remains unclear at publication whether he will appear.