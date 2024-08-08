'Everyone is being set against each other': Calvin Robinson on UK riots
Father Calvin Robinson tells The Ezra Levant Show that Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been causing more division instead of working to ease tensions across the United Kingdom.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNewsPlus. Start your free trial today!
Protests have continued in the United Kingdom, with shockwaves still carrying over from riots around the country on the weekend. Huge crowds turned out to the streets on Wednesday in counter-protests deployed in response to supposed "far-right" protests that never came to be.
On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Father Calvin Robinson joined host Ezra Levant to share his perspective on the protests and how Prime Minister Keir Starmer could help diffuse the tensions.
But instead of working to ease tensions, Robinson told Ezra that Starmer is further fuelling divisions in the country:
Everyone is getting angry, it's everyone against everyone right now. But what's important is that the prime minister gets up on his pedestal and says, 'listen, I'm going to protect the Muslim communities, I'm going to provide more funding for security for the mosques.'
In fact, Elon Musk made a good point when he said, 'why not protect all communities, why not be unified.' Because [Keir Starmer] is not, he's dividing us and that's further causing trouble because there are Brits that feel like the Muhammadans are receiving special treatment.
And then the Muhammadans are feeling that they are the ones who are oppressed and need special attention.
So, everyone is being, kind of, divided and set against each other when the prime minister's job should be to get up on that pedestal and say we're all British.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.