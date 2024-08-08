'Everyone is being set against each other': Calvin Robinson on UK riots

E-transfer (Canada):

Protests have continued in the United Kingdom, with shockwaves still carrying over from riots around the country on the weekend. Huge crowds turned out to the streets on Wednesday in counter-protests deployed in response to supposed "far-right" protests that never came to be.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Father Calvin Robinson joined host Ezra Levant to share his perspective on the protests and how Prime Minister Keir Starmer could help diffuse the tensions.

But instead of working to ease tensions, Robinson told Ezra that Starmer is further fuelling divisions in the country: