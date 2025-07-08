Ex-CBC host says he quit 'under duress,' accuses broadcaster of political bias

On today’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to former CBC host Travis Dhanraj's resignation letter, published by the Toronto Sun, in which he described how his push for political balance within the organization made him the target of systematic marginalization, leaving him no other choice but to resign "under duress."

"Internal booking and editorial protocols were weaponized to create structural barriers for some while empowering others — particularly a small circle of senior Ottawa-based journalists," he wrote. "When I questioned these imbalances, I was met with silence, resistance, and eventually, retaliation."

Sheila recalled her experience working at the Debates Commission inside Radio Canada. "I know how they don’t care how you are harassed and harangued if you don’t think about things the same way they do," she said. "Now imagine that being your everyday job, and having to walk into that viper's pit every single day. Well, you’ve just imagined what Travis Dhanraj describes."

"What Travis is doing here is publicly highlighting what so many of us know to be true about the CBC," said Lise. "What makes this so interesting is to have somebody who has recently been on the inside of the CBC confirming what all of us have been saying for years."