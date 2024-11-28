EXCLUSIVE: Premier Smith CONCERNED by Canada's illegal migrant problem

In a Rebel News exclusive, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith discussed her take on President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threat.

"I believe Donald Trump when he says what he says about what his concerns are," said Smith. "He's concerned about the cross border problem of not only illegal migrants, but also fentanyl. These are shared concerns."

"We have those concerns as well," she added. "I've been raising them. Other premiers have been raising them."

Trump, who promised to conduct the largest deportation of illegal migrants in U.S. history upon his inauguration at the end of January, threatened Canada with 25% tariffs on all exports.

“Thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada bringing crime and drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Trump he has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets. He failed to defuse tensions after telling the president-elect that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

“President Trump seemed to lump Canada and Mexico together in illegal immigration; do you think that’s fair?” asked a reporter. “It isn’t,” replied Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration. “We have different challenges.”

Miller admits Canada cannot allow its problems to bleed over into the United States, promising a slew of measures to avoid a winter tariff war. “There is work to be done here to make sure people aren’t going in irregularly into the United States,” he said.