Experts urge Canada to halt COVID-19 vaccines

More than 80 scientists, clinicians, and other health professionals across Canada have signed an Open Letter calling for an immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing mounting concerns over their safety, quality, and effectiveness.

The letter, which has already drawn over 6,000 public supporters, was sent in recent weeks to public health officials and elected representatives across the country. It demands a full stop to the injections, an independent and transparent public inquiry, and more research into potential health risks.

"Evidence questioning the quality, efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines continues to mount," the letter states.

The campaign behind the letter, called Call to Halt-19, was organized by two Canadian advocacy groups: the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance (CCCA) and Réinfo Québec. Their goal is to shine a spotlight on what they believe are unresolved scientific and safety issues and to pressure officials into action.

Bernard Massie, PhD, a biotechnologist with experience in vaccine development, one of the letter’s signatories, issued a blunt warning: "These new and ill-tested mRNA vaccines produce more harm than good and need to be promptly recalled and reevaluated."

The long list of concerns raised by the group includes high levels of residual DNA in the vials, the presence of an undisclosed SV40 promoter/enhancer, inconsistent manufacturing batches, production of unintended proteins in vaccine recipients, and a rise in immunosuppressive IgG4 antibodies following repeated injections.

According to the authors, these are not fringe concerns. Leaked internal government emails suggest even Health Canada scientists have raised questions.

Maria Gutschi, a former pharmacist and regulatory specialist, is one of the letter's authors, who hopes the revelations can serve as a "bridge for fulsome scientific discussion."

Call to Halt-19 is part of a broader global movement demanding a moratorium on the mRNA injections. But it also comes on the heels of pivotal changes being made against the use of the jabs in the United States under the Trump administration.

On May 27, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced: "I couldn't be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC immunization schedule."

He criticized the previous administration for urging repeat boosters in children “despite the lack of any critical data to support the repeat booster strategy.”

Only days later, Kennedy’s department cancelled more than $700 million in funding to Moderna for the development of an mRNA-based avian flu vaccine. "Avian flu will never be eradicated—it is endemic in wild populations of birds," Kennedy told Fox News. He warned that using a non-sterilizing vaccine "turns those flocks into mutation factories."

Then, in another dramatic shift this month, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with a new team, including Dr. Robert Malone, a physician-scientist who helped develop mRNA technology but has since been one of its strongest critics.

"The slate includes highly credentialed scientists, leading public-health experts, and some of America's most accomplished physicians," Kennedy said. "All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense."

Meanwhile, in Canada, federal guidance still recommends that many demographics aged six months and older receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including pregnant and breastfeeding women. Virologist Dr. Byram Bridle says this blanket guidance is putting reproduction at risk and failing to uphold true informed consent.

For the Canadian professionals behind Call to Halt-19, this disconnect is now too stark to ignore.

"We are particularly aware of the numerous Canadians who have been injured by the vaccines," said the Call to Halt-19 organizing committee. "There is an urgent need for research into the mechanisms of harm so that there can be improved diagnosis, treatment and support."

Canadians can access the full Open Letter, read the evidence, and add their name to the action. The organizers are also encouraging Canadians to share the letter directly with their elected officials at every level of government.