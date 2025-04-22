People's Party of Canada calls to 'Axe the Vax' amid mounting safety concerns

As federal candidates hit the campaign trail, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) is confronting an issue sidestepped by major parties: the safety (or lack thereof) of COVID-19 modified RNA vaccines. One courageous scientist leading the charge is Dr. David Speicher, a virologist and PPC candidate for Hamilton Centre, whose research has exposed alarming impurities in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Dr. Speicher, with decades of expertise in PCR testing, tested 32 vaccine vials from Ontario batches, uncovering high levels of residual plasmid DNA — manufacturing impurities that could pose serious health risks. “This is a dangerous cocktail,” Speicher warns, noting the potential for foreign DNA to integrate into human genomes, with long-term consequences. Health Canada’s inaction, he argues, demands an immediate market recall.

Mounting evidence supports his concerns. Japan’s Nakahara study reveals heart inflammation in vaccinated individuals, even those without symptoms. Tragic cases like 17-year-old Sean Hartman, who died shortly after a Pfizer dose, and Kayla Pollock and Michael Oesch, diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis post-booster, underscore the human toll. “These are not isolated incidents,” Speicher says, pointing to countless Canadians abandoned by the medical system.

The PPC’s platform is unequivocal: halt mRNA vaccines, launch a transparent public inquiry, and provide federal support for the vaccine-injured. Speicher is joined by advocates like Meredith Klitzke, a vaccine-injured woman, and fellow PPC candidate Bing Wong, who echo the call for accountability.

This movement is gaining traction globally, with 11 U.S. states, Australia, and Europe questioning vaccine mandates.

“Canadians deserve truth,” Speicher insists, urging evidence-based science and open discourse to restore public health integrity. As the PPC amplifies these voices, the question remains: will Canada heed this wake-up call for transparency and informed choice?