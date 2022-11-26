Ezra: ‘Implausible’ that Bryan Fox was Nazi flag carrier, so who was it?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 24, 2022.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant talked about the trucker convoy’s lawyer Brendan Miller’s Emergencies Act inquiry allegation that the person carrying the Nazi flag at the freedom convoy, featured in the Toronto Star, was a Liberal plant named Bryan Fox from Enterprise Canada.

Ezra talked about how Enterprise Canada had released a statement immediately after this allegation saying it was completely false, and that Bryan Fox was seen in Toronto the day of the flag sighting. Not only that, but Fox was a Conservative party supporter. He said that because of these facts, it seems very unlikely that Fox was the Canadian government’s own ‘Ray Epps,’ although it is very likely the unidentified flag bearer was hired by Trudeau's government.

“But really, a senior executive in an international communications firm, the idea that he would dress up as a Nazi to do a false flag dirty trick at a trucker convoy, it’s implausible. Really, you’re gonna get a senior V.P. kinda guy doing that? That’s the kind of thing that a young college kid might be convinced to do by a dirty trickster, but a businessman in his fifties or sixties? I don’t know,” said Ezra.