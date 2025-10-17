WATCH: Ezra Levant asks Alberta Health Minister Question on Nicotine Regulations

Rebel News's Ezra Levant questioned Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange about the federal ban on nicotine pouches, like Zyn, which are used to quit smoking.

Nicotine pouches are tobaccoless oral pockets designed to help users stop smoking. They have been approved for use in Canada since October 2023 and are regulated under the Food and Drugs Act.

Ezra highlighted that these products are stricter to access than cigarettes or marijuana, requiring pharmacy visits and single-item purchases. He asked if Alberta would assert provincial jurisdiction to create a "Made in Alberta" regulatory scheme, respecting freedom, rather than the federal "Made in Ottawa" scheme.

Minister LaGrange responded that the current pharmacy-based system aims to protect youth, but acknowledged that “adults would like to have more access … to curb smoking.”

Despite not being approved for those under 18, nicotine pouches have gained popularity among young Canadians, causing concern about potential addiction. Their arrival prompted alarm from health organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society, which fears that without strict regulations, children are at risk of addiction.

Measures include banning youth-appealing advertising and packaging, restricting new NRTs (like nicotine pouches) to pharmacist sales, limiting flavours to mint/menthol, mandating front-of-package nicotine warnings and cessation indications, and requiring label mock-up approval to prevent youth appeal.

LaGrange emphasized that protecting young people from rising nicotine pouch and vaping issues remains a primary goal for Alberta, and they are always open to reviewing policy for what makes sense. Despite nicotine not causing cancer, the federal government eliminated the smoking alternative (Zyn) on August 28, 2024.

LaGrange conceded that while the intention is good, she would explore options for Alberta with federal colleagues, recognizing the burden of prescriptions compared to other readily available, harmful products.

Their sale has been limited in both British Columbia and Quebec, where buyers are made to go to a pharmacy to receive the pouches.

A recent Rebel News investigation at the Canada-U.S. border uncovered that purchasing a package of Zyn in the U.S., for transport to Canada, is not permitted.

The Zyn was confiscated due to its 6 mg nicotine content; Canadian regulations cap such products at 4 mg. Higher nicotine products are prescription-only, suggesting a link between Health Canada and Big Pharma.

Meanwhile, Health Canada approved Imperial Tobacco's Zonnic, a Zyn-like product, selling flavored pouches such as Tropical Breeze and Berry Frost.