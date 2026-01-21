Ezra Levant breaks down Carney's message to the global elites at the WEF

This week, Ezra Levant is in Davos, Switzerland for the annual gathering of the global elite at the World Economic Forum — where some of the world's most powerful figures feel safest from scrutiny.

On Tuesday night's special edition of The Ezra Levant Show, he reacted Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech and the Rebel News team's unexpected viral encounter with Justin Trudeau after the Rebel News ran into the former PM casually strolling the Davos promenade alongside pop star Katy Perry.

In Davos, there are no police cordons, no intimidation tactics, and no arrests for asking questions — a stark contrast to how Rebel News journalists are treated for doing the same thing back home in Canada.

Ezra broke down the uncomfortable truth: Canadian police are routinely used to shield politicians from accountability, while in Switzerland, even with armed police and military everywhere, journalists are free to ask questions without interference.

But the real revelation of the first day of the summit came from Carney.

Fresh off a globe-trotting tour that included inking deals with Communist China and Qatar, Carney took the Davos stage to declare that rules-based international order, created in the aftermath of the Second World War, is over.

His solution? A realignment away from the United States — and toward China.

Prime Minister Carney argued that “middle powers” like Canada should band together — not against authoritarian regimes — but against America.

In practice, that means weakening our largest trading relationship, abandoning military reality, and embracing Chinese economic dominance, all while claiming it will somehow help Canadian workers.

Ezra explains why this vision isn’t just naive — it’s dangerous.