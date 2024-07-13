BREAKING: Ezra Levant reacts to shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

Like millions of people around the world, I just saw a video of Donald Trump facing an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Multiple shots were fired, with one bullet apparently hitting Trump's ear, causing bleeding. The shocking footage shows both shots being fired, the Secret Service's response, and Trump standing up, waving his fist in defiance before being bundled into a Secret Service vehicle.

Thank God he literally dodged a bullet. It hit his ear, but had it been one inch closer, he'd be dead, and so much of American democracy would be dead. Not only would the 2024 election have been more than just rigged, but it would have been absolutely destroyed. The potential damage to American political cohesion could have been the worst crisis since the Civil War. Thank God that didn't happen. Thank God he survived.

Reports indicate that two people are dead, one of them being the shooter and another individual at the rally. While details are still emerging, one witness claims that shots came from two directions, but it's too early to confirm such information.

A lot of people want Trump dead.



PRC/CCP

FSB/KGB

SSU/DIU

NYT

DNC

DOJ

CIA

FBI

WEF

UN

pic.twitter.com/QkXUbUDHiU — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 13, 2024

Leaders around the world, from Israel to the UK to Hungary, have reached out to Trump or issued statements in solidarity, thankful he wasn't killed.

My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. 🙏 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024

Todo mi apoyo y solidaridad al Presidente y candidato Donald Trump, víctima de un COBARDE intento de asesinato que puso en riesgo su vida y la de cientos de personas.



No sorprende la desesperación de la izquierda internacional que hoy ve cómo su ideología nefasta expira, y está… pic.twitter.com/iWN9Q7YFXX — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 14, 2024

Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 13, 2024

Yet, over an hour has passed, and there's been no word from Justin Trudeau or Melanie Joly, our foreign minister. They're likely conflicted about what to say, given their well-known disdain for Trump and firearms.

Recently, Joe Biden made remarks about putting Trump in a bull's eye, and major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman spoke about making Trump a true martyr. People have been warning about this for months, including myself. They tried to beat him democratically, prosecute him, convict him, and fine him hundreds of millions of dollars. Despite their efforts, Trump simply went up in the polls. After Biden's disastrous debate performance a week ago, it seemed clearer than ever that Trump would be the next president.

Given the lengths some have gone to pervert justice and arrest their opponent, it's not surprising that an attempt was made on his life. Reports suggest one of the shooters might have been an activist, though it's hard to believe given how many people would want Trump dead. From Putin, who might see Trump as a threat to the war in Ukraine, to the People's Republic of China, and various global entities like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, the list of those who might want him dead is extensive.

Thank God Trump dodged the bullet, or at least it just grazed him. It's uncertain if he'll be able to continue with his mass open-air rallies. They might need to build some sort of bulletproof enclosure for him, like the Popemobile used after the pope faced an assassination attempt.

This is truly a shocking moment. The last time an American president was shot was over 40 years ago when Ronald Reagan was attacked. Although Trump is not a serving president now, he's on track to become president again in a few months. This could potentially win the election for him, as this act of violence is beyond the pale for 99% of Americans.

I certainly hope Trump will survive and become president, not just because I want him to, but because his death would cause incalculable damage to America. It would destroy the American democratic culture, perhaps forever. Thank God he survived.

This moment will be remembered for a long time. If more information comes out tonight, I might record another video. For now, these are my quick thoughts on this shocking event.