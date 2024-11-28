Will 5 million foreigners really leave Canada in 13 months?

GUEST: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith discusses Trump's tariff threat and Canada's immigration crisis.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, nearly 5 million foreigners currently reside in Canada on temporary visas, all ostensibly required to leave within 13 months.

How do we expect that to happen? Will they leave voluntarily?

The number, first highlighted in Parliament by Pierre Poilievre, is truly shocking.

Poilievre tears into Trudeau over his lack of a response to Trump's tariff threat over illegal immigration: "Our economy is weakened. Our borders are weakened. Our military is weakened. And most of all, our prime minister is weakened."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/vS6ozeRwP5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024

That includes temporary residents, international students, temporary workers, refugees, and immigrants. This surge is reshaping the daily lives of Canadians, manifesting itself inside our strained health-care systems, congested traffic, and intensified socio-political tensions, including an uptick in pro-Hamas protests.

How does the government plan to address this issue? Prime Minister Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller have cited self-deportation as a key strategy, but how feasible is that?

Premier @ABDanielleSmith says premiers should "start hiring border patrols" to "guarantee" drugs and illegal migrants aren't crossing the border.



"We need to address those issues," Smith says after Trump threatened Canada with tariffs over border security. pic.twitter.com/3yTYAomG7L — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2024

With many temporary residents originating from countries facing turmoil, such as Pakistan, Syria, and Somalia, voluntary return seems unlikely. Would you return to those countries after living in Canada?

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller wants to bring more people from conflict zones like Gaza. Contrast that with Trump’s border czar nominee, who wants to take a completely different approach to America’s immigration problems.

Please donate to support Alexa's independent reporting of mass illegal immigration to Canada. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, Alexandra Lavoie is committed to uncovering the truth about Canada's readiness and the realities of illegal crossings. To support this investigation, we seek your assistance to cover travel, equipment, and production expenses. Your contribution will enable us to deliver the in-depth reporting that we just can't rely on the mainstream media for. Please donate today to empower our independent journalism. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Related stories