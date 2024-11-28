Will 5 million foreigners really leave Canada in 13 months?
How do we expect that to happen? Will they leave voluntarily?
GUEST: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith discusses Trump's tariff threat and Canada's immigration crisis.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, nearly 5 million foreigners currently reside in Canada on temporary visas, all ostensibly required to leave within 13 months.
How do we expect that to happen? Will they leave voluntarily?
The number, first highlighted in Parliament by Pierre Poilievre, is truly shocking.
Poilievre tears into Trudeau over his lack of a response to Trump's tariff threat over illegal immigration: "Our economy is weakened. Our borders are weakened. Our military is weakened. And most of all, our prime minister is weakened."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/vS6ozeRwP5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024
That includes temporary residents, international students, temporary workers, refugees, and immigrants. This surge is reshaping the daily lives of Canadians, manifesting itself inside our strained health-care systems, congested traffic, and intensified socio-political tensions, including an uptick in pro-Hamas protests.
How does the government plan to address this issue? Prime Minister Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller have cited self-deportation as a key strategy, but how feasible is that?
Premier @ABDanielleSmith says premiers should "start hiring border patrols" to "guarantee" drugs and illegal migrants aren't crossing the border.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2024
"We need to address those issues," Smith says after Trump threatened Canada with tariffs over border security. pic.twitter.com/3yTYAomG7L
With many temporary residents originating from countries facing turmoil, such as Pakistan, Syria, and Somalia, voluntary return seems unlikely. Would you return to those countries after living in Canada?
Meanwhile, Trudeau’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller wants to bring more people from conflict zones like Gaza. Contrast that with Trump’s border czar nominee, who wants to take a completely different approach to America’s immigration problems.
