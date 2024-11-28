Will 5 million foreigners really leave Canada in 13 months?

How do we expect that to happen? Will they leave voluntarily?

Ezra Levant
  |   November 28, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, nearly 5 million foreigners currently reside in Canada on temporary visas, all ostensibly required to leave within 13 months.

How do we expect that to happen? Will they leave voluntarily?

The number, first highlighted in Parliament by Pierre Poilievre, is truly shocking.

That includes temporary residents, international students, temporary workers, refugees, and immigrants. This surge is reshaping the daily lives of Canadians, manifesting itself inside our strained health-care systems, congested traffic, and intensified socio-political tensions, including an uptick in pro-Hamas protests.

How does the government plan to address this issue? Prime Minister Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller have cited self-deportation as a key strategy, but how feasible is that?

With many temporary residents originating from countries facing turmoil, such as Pakistan, Syria, and Somalia, voluntary return seems unlikely. Would you return to those countries after living in Canada?

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller wants to bring more people from conflict zones like Gaza. Contrast that with Trump’s border czar nominee, who wants to take a completely different approach to America’s immigration problems.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-28 20:56:36 -0500 Flag
    The good thing about that threat of a tariff is that it will force Trudeau to negotiate with Trump. But the bad part is that we’ll all be on the losing end. A depression or bad trade deal will seal the fate of the Libranos for years to come.