Ezra Levant: Thoughts and feelings on Canada and the pandemic

It's no secret that men don't talk about their feelings. Try it some time, ask a man — not a male feminist, but a real man — about his feelings. You're unlikely to get a much of a response. A candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona summed it up in a tweet: “Men will literally build functioning infrastructure instead of going to therapy.”

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra decided to go against the grain, against his own instincts and to share his thoughts and feelings current state of Canada and the issues surrounding the politicial fallout resonating from the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After explaining how his feelings toward policing has changed following abuses of pro-freedom protesters and even our own Rebel journalists, Ezra opined on what Canada itself really even is anymore:

But now, at the age of 49, I have a sense of loss, a sentimental question, a nostalgic question — were Canadians really who I thought they were? Was Canada the place I really thought it was? Did we really care about protecting people, about civil liberties and the Charter of Rights? Did we really care about letting people do their own thing? About having privacy and choice? Are we really a place that will set up a very real system of apartness. Apartness. In Afrikaans, it’s pronounced Apartheid. Not based on race — those a disproportionate number of non-vaccinated people are minorities, by the way.

But Ezra wasn't losing all hope in Canada; instead, he wondered if there was someone to fight back, to champion the causes of freedom and less government interference in an individual's life:

I still have some hope, I have to, I think I'm built that way. I feel in my heart that if we had a leader, anywhere, who was willing to fight back and make the case for freedom and privacy and limited government, and for defrocking these fraudulent priests of the new biomedical security state, I feel like if someone stepped forward and showed leadership they would have followers soon, as Ron DeSantis showed in Florida.

