EZRA REACTS: Mandatory vaccines for Montreal high schoolers?
With every COVID metric declining in Quebec, despite numerous huge gatherings to support the Montreal Canadiens as they compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs, things seem like they might be shifting back toward a semblance of 2019-style normalcy.
And then, all of a sudden, the province's director of public health sends out a letter demanding high school kids be vaccinated — a request so ridiculous even the World Health Organization doesn't agree with it. The letter was shared by on Twitter by Viva Frei, a YouTuber and political commentator based in Quebec.
June 28, 2021
Ezra Levant gave his opinion on this new government policy on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, saying:
So I don't know what “must” means, is that an exhortation or a command?
Is that ‘come on guys, you really must.’ I'm not sure if that means mandatory for everyone, it's basically the government holding kids hostage and saying if 75 per cent of you take two doses of this experimental med that has specific health problems for young people we're not opening schools, we're not getting rid of masks, we're not having extra curriculars.
I don't think it's quite ordering teenagers to be injected, but it's pretty close.
Tune in each and every Monday–Friday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT for the DAILY Livestream, available here on RebelNews.com and across all of our platforms.
Make Canada Great Again
Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store!Shop Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.