EZRA REACTS: New media company challenging the status quo in the U.K.

A new media company just launched in the United Kingdom. The face of this new outlet, Andrew Neil, is a fiercely passionate veteran broadcaster known for challenging partisans on both sides.

On yesterday's livestream, Ezra Levant expressed his excitement over the launch of this network, explaining how after first coming across Neil's work, he became a fan:

I was hooked immediately [after seeing one of his videos]. I thought he knows a lot, so he's got the intelligence and the sophistication and the intellectual horsepower of anyone. But he's got a plain spokeness of few people and I think that he was always not quite in place on channels like the BBC... I think he's the best journalist in the English language — I'm a bit of a fan.

