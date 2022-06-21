F1 driver Sebastian Vettel takes the lead in enviro-hypocrite race
A guy burns expensive fuel all around the world while wearing the logo of Saudi Arabia's national oil producer is concerned about Alberta's oilsands.
Formula One driver Sebastien Vettel recently arrived in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix sporting an anti-oilsands shirt, making headlines in the process.
It just so happens that a major sponsor plastered on Vettel is Aramco, the Saudi Arabian state oil producer.
On Monday's episode of the DAILY Livestream, Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Vettel's attempts to take the lead in the “biggest environmental hypocrite” race alongside fellow competitors like Justin Trudeau and U2 singer Bono.
By Rebel News
