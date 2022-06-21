F1 driver Sebastian Vettel takes the lead in enviro-hypocrite race

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Formula One driver Sebastien Vettel recently arrived in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix sporting an anti-oilsands shirt, making headlines in the process.

It just so happens that a major sponsor plastered on Vettel is Aramco, the Saudi Arabian state oil producer.

On Monday's episode of the DAILY Livestream, Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Vettel's attempts to take the lead in the “biggest environmental hypocrite” race alongside fellow competitors like Justin Trudeau and U2 singer Bono.

