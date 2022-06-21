Rebel News Banner Ad - PPC Mandate Banner

F1 driver Sebastian Vettel takes the lead in enviro-hypocrite race

A guy burns expensive fuel all around the world while wearing the logo of Saudi Arabia's national oil producer is concerned about Alberta's oilsands.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 21, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Formula One driver Sebastien Vettel recently arrived in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix sporting an anti-oilsands shirt, making headlines in the process.

It just so happens that a major sponsor plastered on Vettel is Aramco, the Saudi Arabian state oil producer.

On Monday's episode of the DAILY Livestream, Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Vettel's attempts to take the lead in the “biggest environmental hypocrite” race alongside fellow competitors like Justin Trudeau and U2 singer Bono

Stay connected! Sign up and get notifications when Rebel News is live.

Oilsands Canada Energy Sports Oil and Gas News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.