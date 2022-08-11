FBI delivered subpoenas and visits to Pennsylvania Republicans

Public Domain

Federal law enforcement agents delivered subpoenas or visited a number of Republican lawmakers in the state of Pennsylvania following their raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

According to PennLive, some of the state lawmakers who received federal subpoenas were informed that they were not targets of an investigation.

“All of the sources had been briefed on the investigative moves in some way, but demanded anonymity in order to discuss them,” the paper reported.

The paper reports that the feds were requesting information surrounding Rep. Scott Perry, and the effort to seek alternate electors during Trump’s rejection of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that federal agents seized Perry’s cellphone on Tuesday as part of the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the use of fake electors to overturn Biden’s victory at the polls, said a source close to the investigation.

Perry, an ally of Trump, who played a key role in promoting the former president’s claims of election fraud, wrote in a statement that the contents of his phone were private and not the “government’s business.”

The Washington Post reported:

Perry said federal law enforcement agents did not attempt to reach his attorneys before the seizure, but he wrote in his statement that they would have handed over his phone had they been contacted. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday evening.

The person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the phone was taken as part of a Justice Department investigation into the use of fake electors to try to overturn President Biden’s victory. Perry is the first member of Congress known to have his phone seized as part of that inquiry.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” Perry wrote in his Tuesday statement. “As with President [Donald] Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys.”

As detailed by Rebel News earlier this week, FBI agents seized numerous boxes and documents from Mar-a-Lago as part of its investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information.