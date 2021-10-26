FDA advisers vote to recommend Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Canadian Press / ﻿Nathan Denette﻿

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend approval of the vaccine for children.

The FDA will now take the committee's vote under consideration, and vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then meet next week, November 2-3, to discuss the decision and decide whether to recommend that children in the United States get the vaccine.

The final word will lie with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and vaccination could begin as soon as next week if she offers final approval.

The Biden administration has already announced a plan to deliver vaccines across the United States in order to swiftly vaccinate children.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his own plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 as soon as Health Canada grants approval.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced a plan of his own last month, creating the "Vaccination Planning Group" to ready Canada's largest city to vaccinate its children.

