FDA: Puberty blockers could cause brain swelling, vision loss in children

Officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have warned that children who take puberty blockers could experience brain swelling and vision loss, among other dangerous reactions to the drugs, which are becoming increasingly prescribed to children who identify as transgender.

Contrary to claims by transgender activists that puberty blockers and hormone therapy are “fully reversible” and pose no dangerous side effects, the FDA warns that the puberty blockers known as gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) have shown to have an association with pseudotumor cerebri.

Pseudotumor cerebri contains symptoms similar to a brain tumor and has been identified in six girls between the ages of five and 12.

“Five were undergoing treatment for central precocious puberty and one for transgender care,” FDA officials reported. “The onset of pseudotumor cerebri symptoms ranged from three to 240 days after GnRH agonist initiation.”

According to the report, patients reported symptoms including visual disturbances, headaches and vomiting. Other effects caused by GnRH included an increase in blood pressure, brain swelling, and abducens neuropathy.

“Although the mechanism by which GnRH agonists may lead to development of pseudotumor cerebri has not been elucidated, and patients with CPP may have a higher baseline risk of developing pseudotumor cerebri compared with children without CPP,” said a spokesperson for the FDA for Formulary Watch. “This potential serious risk associated with GnRH agonists justifies inclusion in product labeling.”

The FDA spokesperson said that the organization has determined that a warning should be added to all GnRH agonist products approved for children.

As reported by Rebel News, Biden’s Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, promoted the prescription of puberty blockers and hormones for children under the umbrella of “gender-affirming care.”

“Gender affirming care is life-saving, medically necessary, age-appropriate, and a critical tool for health care providers,” Levine said. “As a pediatrician, when it comes to making sure kids are healthy and happy, I know how important care that affirms someone’s true identity can be.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called “gender-affirming care” a euphemism for castration.

“They will actually take a young boy and castrate the boy. They will take a young girl and do a mastectomy, or they will sterilize her because of the gender dysphoria. There is no evidence that this is something that's effective medical care,” said DeSantis.

“And we know that people that do this when they're kids have huge problems going on. So we believe that this is not appropriate in the state of Florida. We don't think a doctor should get a licence if they're doing it,” added the governor.