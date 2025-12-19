Federal bureaucracy is rotten from the inside out

Newly mandated annual reports on misconduct in federal departments paint a picture of entrenched corruption and unaccountability within the Liberal government’s apparatus.

Despite being tasked with guarding our nation’s frontiers, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) closed 364 internal investigations in the 2024-25 fiscal year. A staggering 71% (259 cases) were deemed "founded," meaning that there was solid evidence backing the allegations.

The most serious misconduct found associations with known drug traffickers, off-duty possession of illegal substances, theft, and even driving agency vehicles while intoxicated. Other offences included interference in immigration processing, preferential treatment for family members, misuse of law-enforcement databases, and false statements.

🇨🇦 Whistleblower: Canadian Border Security Agency Compromised by Cartels



These claims align with a 2019 CBSA threat brief stating that transnational crime networks exploit systems and personnel.



How much trust do you have in Canadian institutions? pic.twitter.com/ZlhwpkFBhB — BlendrNews (@BlendrNews) May 28, 2025

These numbers point to more of a pattern than simply a handful of bad apples, with ‘founded cases’ rising steadily – from 238 in 2022-23 to 319 the year prior, dipping only slightly last year. Despite this, consequences remain mild with just four terminations, 14 resignations, and the rest slapped with "counselling," training, or minor reprimands. No details on locations or specifics, of course, because privacy concerns shield further accountability.

Worse still, the CBSA – an agency of 17,000 employees wielding immense power over travellers and immigrants – continues to operate without any meaningful public oversight. Legislation to expand the RCMP's watchdog to cover CBSA received royal assent over a year ago, in October 2024, but as of December 2025, there's still no chairperson appointed.

How convenient that Canadians are left trusting an agency with hundreds of breaches to police itself.

Meanwhile, over at the Department of Justice (the very institution meant to uphold the rule of law), a separate first-ever report discloses 37 employees disciplined for misconduct, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

Offences included faking credentials to get hired, submitting false insurance claims, aggressive harassment leading to suspensions, disrespect toward managers, secretly recording colleagues, misusing government credit cards, downloading unauthorized software, conflicts of interest, and even impersonating security guards to sneak into IT rooms.

One employee was fired for providing "falsified documentation" during hiring. Others faced suspensions for yelling profanities or bullying coworkers. There were no names released, and many of the cases were resolved with mere verbal warnings or mediation. This is from the department that prosecutes Canadians for far less, like Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who have been dragged through the longest mischief trial in Canadian history for peacefully protesting COVID mandates that politically humiliated the Liberals.

For the CBSA, President Erin O'Gorman pats herself on the back, claiming these incidents affect only a "small proportion" of employees and that reporting builds "confidence." But it’s unclear how much confidence Canadians have in an agency riddled with criminal associations and immigration meddling.

This is the Liberal legacy: a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy where serious misconduct – from border corruption that could compromise national security to fraud in the Justice Department – is met with slaps on the wrist.

As Canadians become increasingly aware of the open borders chaos plaguing the nation, and a justice system that seems to favour insiders, these reports put the hypocrisy of the bureaucracy on full display.

For everyone keeping score, this is Liberal “border security” exposed by @BradRedekopp 👇



Here’s how it goes:



Type a bit into an app.

No human interview.

And just like that, welcome to Canada.



Conservatives agree with CBSA officers: a secure border requires real human… pic.twitter.com/QAxqGRHO5L — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) November 20, 2025

Promises of oversight gather dust, punishments remain token, and the rot festers while taxpayers foot the bill for a culture of impunity.