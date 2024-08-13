First migrants begin arriving at facility in small Irish village of Dundrum

A large crowd of police, including riot officers, were deployed to Dundrum, a village with a population of approximately 200 people, as a facility that is expected to house 280 migrants saw its first arrivals —despite fierce objections from local residents.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 13, 2024
  • News
A program to settle migrants in a small Irish village has seen its first arrivals, despite fierce local opposition to the plan. On Tuesday, the first migrants arrived in Dundrum, a village of around 200 people, in Tipperary County.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant visited the village last month, reporting from the golf and country club that has been converted into a migrant housing facility.

Irish outlet Gript reports that Dundrum locals had placed a barrier outside the site on Tuesday morning before police dragged them away. “Four vans of riot squad Gardaí were present this morning, local TD [Ireland's equivalent to a member of Parliament] Mattie McGrath said, and were being used to ‘force through’ a centre that the village did not want,” the outlet noted.

While Dundrum's local population is around 200, the migrant facility is expected to house 280 migrants and has a bed capacity of up to 500. McGrath, the local politician, said there were “more (police) than local people in the village this morning,” which were being used to force through the migrant centre despite the residents' rejections. 

Scenes of the confrontation between police and local residents were posted on social media.

Fiona Kennedy, a resident who has organized protests against the facility, and who previously told Rebel News the locals' concerns stemmed from a strain on services, said “None of this is being done out of compassion, it’s a money making exercise, and the money that is changing hands is unbelievable, and unfortunately the government is allowing businesses to sell out their communities, sell out just for a mighty buck, you know, and that’s really the thrust of it,” Gript reported.

Ireland Migrant Reports news
