First Nations groups make claim on major portions of Ottawa Valley

Citing the Cowichan ruling in British Columbia, Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation argues several Indigenous groups in the Ottawa Valley area are the rightful owners of significant portions of land.

“Our community has chosen recently to launch a title case for sectors in the Ontario side and also in Quebec,” said Chief Whiteduck during a press conference.

“We feel [it's] the only way that we can pressure the governments in place to advance our cause. We know in British Columbia they've been successful on title, and so we've chosen to move ahead with title cases on several key areas in the region.”

The chief added he hoped “it would motivate governments to act properly with us” and asserted “this is our territory; we own the land.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle said that although they disagreed with the concept, the federal and provincial governments were getting what they deserved.

“Couldn't happen to better people, so happy for you guys,” said Lise. “Guess what all those land acknowledgements got us, Canada? This.”

As has happened in British Columbia, a ruling would disrupt the housing market in the area and panic residents with concerns over their property rights, added Lise. “And you know who deserves that? The people of Ottawa,” she said.

“I'm cheering for this,” said Sheila. “This is for the Liberals,” she continued. “You won't shut up about reconciliation — I believe in reconciliation, I believe in economic reconciliation.”

Progressives have a “chronic compulsion” with making land acknowledgements, Sheila said. “Well great, you can land acknowledgement yourself out of a house for all I care.”