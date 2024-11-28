Former Assistant Deputy Minister denies responsibility in Green Slush Fund scandal

Andrew Noseworthy, a former assistant deputy minister earning $200,000 annually, testified before the Commons public accounts committee, claiming ignorance of widespread conflicts of interest at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a federal agency disbanded earlier this year after a damning audit.

Noseworthy, who attended all board meetings, said he did not report conflicts because he was "not a lawyer."

SDTC, which managed $856 million in corporate subsidies, faced intense scrutiny after an Auditor General’s report revealed 186 conflicts of interest involving its directors. The fallout led to the resignation of the CEO, board chair, and all directors.

“I truly saw my role as a liaison,” Noseworthy told MPs. “What I saw in front of me at Sustainable Development Technology Canada was a regularly functioning board.”

Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S.) confronted Noseworthy with the SDTC Act, which explicitly prohibits directors from profiting from the organization. “Since you read the Act and since you saw them voting for each others’ companies, did you ever raise that?” asked Perkins.

Noseworthy responded, “I had no way of independently assessing conflicts of interest by the board… I am not a lawyer.” Perkins shot back, “It’s not very complicated: ‘No director shall profit or gain any income or acquire any property.’ You don’t have to be a lawyer to figure that out.”

Perkins accused Noseworthy of negligence and questioned whether he was covering up for others. “I just don’t believe you never told them these things were going on,” said Perkins. “Who are you covering up for?” Noseworthy declined to comment.