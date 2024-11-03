Four of eleven CCP spies named in foreign interference scandal

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This episode originally aired on November 1, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with independent journalist Andy Lee about the latest on Canada's foreign interference investigations.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with independent journalist Andy Lee about the latest on Canada's foreign interference investigations.

In a stunning press conference on Monday, journalist Sam Cooper implicated Liberal MP Parm Bains, Senator Yuen Pau Woo (appointed by the Liberals), Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh in collusion with Chinese influence networks.

They are among the four parliamentarians cited in the recent National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report.

Ezra asked Andy for more information on the Canada Committee 100 society, an organization named in the press conference, which may be a Chinese intelligence operation.

"Well, it's a non-profit. It was founded by Ding Guo, who is an acting advisor on Premier David Eby's Canada-China committee. He's actually authored a book, Ding Guo, and he posed with Senator Wu. So He wrote about how to turn Richmond into a Chinese city using the non-profit Canada Committee 100 Society. I think that it was back around 2018," she explained.

Andy then went on to explain what she knew about another foreign organization that was named, Rise Media:

"I did some digging; it was founded in 2015 by a company called Lahu.ca. What is Lahu.ca? Who made this media platform that Ding Guo is using to rally and put out pro-Beijing talking points, especially trying to stifle any sort of foreign agent legislation? It's unclear what Lahu is. It claims to be based in Burnaby, British Columbia, but I found an interview with a managing editor named Shui Mingming. She very clearly starts off her interview by saying it's a media company based in China. If she's the manager or director, she would probably know where it is."

One of the key players in Canada's foreign interference is a man named Tatu Xing, Andy explained:

"Tatu Xing used to work at Global Times and is now editing and directing Lahu.ca, which puts out Rise Media. We know that Global Times and the People's Daily Press are run by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. If I were to sum it up, there is a group active at promoting Beijing's political interests. The group is organized and run out of China, using and co-opting Canadian politicians, senators, advisors, and MPs, and their hand goes straight back to Beijing."

Ezra emphasized the need for journalists to look deeper into open-source information.

"Everything points back to being really closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party. These are the questions that need to be asked, which is why perhaps these people do not want a foreign agent registry," he said.