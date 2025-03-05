Freeland has no desire to call election if she becomes PM

Liberal leadership candidate and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland made no comments about a potential federal election as she expressed confidence that she would win the Liberal race and secure a mandate to govern.

“I think right now, we need a prime minister with a seat in the House of Commons, who can lead a government that has the political legitimacy to fight this tariff war,” Freeland told reporters Wednesday morning.

“Someone who has the experience, the plan, [and] the guts to stand up for Canada in this critical moment.”

#BREAKING: Chrystia Freeland admits she has no intention to call an election if she becomes Prime Minister...



But would make Mark Carney Finance Minister and govern Canada through this so-called economic crisis. What a POS.



F🇨🇦CK Freeland

F🇨🇦CK Carney pic.twitter.com/98RAnm82OW — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) March 5, 2025

After outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, he unsuccessfully tried to secure a minority government with the NDP and Bloc Québécois.

“There will be confidence votes in March,” Trudeau told reporters two days later. His successor will be selected on March 9 by Liberal Party delegates.

A prior Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians wanted Trudeau to step down, amid failing support. More than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, it said.

Yesterday, Trudeau announced he would remain Prime Minister to facilitate a transition of power, but did not specify how long he would remain Canada’s leader.

Trudeau says it's not clear when his last day as Canada's prime minister will be and it will depend on a conversation between him and the Liberal Party's leadership winner. pic.twitter.com/jWHsIK1QuT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

“When I stepped down from the government on December 16,” Freeland said, “in my resignation letter, I explained the threat from Donald Trump was existential.”

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada yesterday for not addressing its porous borders. He doubled down on similar tariffs for Canadian steel and aluminum, slated for March 12.

“We need to focus all our attention on that threat,” continued the former deputy prime minister.

Though Freeland did not explicitly say she would delay a potential snap election, her Liberal colleagues have been more forthright.

MP Karina Gould, the former Government House Leader and a leadership candidate, believes a federal election could be delayed if the trade war becomes a long-term reality. “That might be a reason not to go to the polls,” she told reporters on February 13.

Liberal leadership candidate Karina Gould: "If we are in a full blown tariff war with the U.S., that might be a reason not to go to the polls." pic.twitter.com/JOlqcPPAYK — Juno News (@junonewscom) February 14, 2025

Section 4 of the Charter stipulates that Parliament may be extended beyond the five year maximum in the event of a “war, invasion or insurrection.”

“I think we need to see where we are on March 9,” Gould said. “We are in a minority government, so it’s not just up to the government at the time.”

“If Parliament needs to be recalled for certain reasons, it will be,” confirmed Mark Carney. The Liberal government lacks sufficient support to maintain power beyond the next budget appropriations vote on March 26.

Though Parliamentary prorogation ends two days prior, opposition parties have called for an emergency recall of Parliament to navigate the trade war.

#WATCH: Mark Carney declares a state of crisis in Canada and says govt has the ability through extraordinary powers to manage the crisis Donald Trump caused.



Once installed, Mark Carney will delay the election and Canada will be under full control of an authoritarian dictator! pic.twitter.com/ony965gixU — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) February 5, 2025

It serves as a “wake up call for Canadians,” said Carney, who earlier discussed a potential spring snap election, but he made no promises.

“The Government of Canada has extraordinary powers at its disposal today to respond to a national crisis,” Carney told reporters on February 5. “And Donald Trump’s aggression towards Canadian livelihoods and workers constitutes just such a crisis.”

Recent polling says voters believe in the banker (40%) over the Conservatives (26%) to negotiate with Trump.

Liberal stock has rebounded of late, though Conservatives still maintain a double-digit lead among Canadians.