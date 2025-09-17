Freeland resigns from cabinet, to serve as Ukraine special envoy

Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from cabinet and will not seek re-election, reported the Epoch Times. She will remain an MP for her term and serve as a special envoy for Ukraine.

Freeland announced her decision in a September 16 statement. She served as transport minister under Prime Minister Mark Carney, followed by stints as ministers of finance and foreign affairs under Justin Trudeau.

The now-former minister is not resigning due to family or political strain. “For me and for my wonderful husband and children, public service has been a privilege and not a sacrifice.”

To my neighbours, colleagues, and Canadians: thank you. 🇨🇦 Chers voisins, collègues et Canadiens : merci. pic.twitter.com/H7Myf362Qy — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) September 16, 2025

Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent and led Canada's 2022 response to Russia's invasion, will now serve as Special Representative for Ukraine's Reconstruction while retaining her MP duties. She reiterated her resignation, after twelve years in public life, will make way for others.

The Department of Finance redacted details of $22 billion in Ukraine aid in an Access To Information memo, citing international affairs and third-party trade secret concerns. They project Ukraine's postwar recovery will span 10 years and exceed half a trillion dollars.

“Chrystia’s versatility, raw intelligence, and principled leadership have served Canadians with distinction through extraordinary challenges and changes,” Carney said in a statement published soon after her resignation announcement.

Unlike her previous resignation from Trudeau's cabinet, Freeland's statement did not distance her from Carney and included a photo of them embracing. “Mark Carney is a unifier in a time of crisis,” she wrote.

PM Carney and Zelensky speak to the media, with Carney emphasizing the "importance of using maximum pressure against Russia" as he announces $2 billion in military assistance along with sanctions against Russian-affiliated individuals and entities.pic.twitter.com/32TXvS865C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 17, 2025

Carney pledged $4.3 billion in new defense support for Ukraine on June 17, including a $2.3 billion loan from frozen Russian assets, stating Canada is "answering the call" as the war enters its fourth year.

The Access To Information memo follows an August 24 announcement to increase Canadian aid, including military assistance, from $20 billion to nearly $22 billion. The $2 billion will fund drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles for NATO defence spending.

In late October, then-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced support for Ukraine as part of a “collaborative” loan with allied states. “Whereby, using the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, we have come together to extend a $68 billion loan to Ukraine.”

Of that, Canada is providing $5 billion to Ukraine. Freeland pledged continued aid for years. “We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” she said in April 2023.

PM Carney refuses to rule out whether Canadian troops could be deployed to Ukraine as part of a security guarantee against Russia as he makes a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/rMJioEixas — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 25, 2025

Ukraine needs US$162.9 billion in foreign aid by 2026 if the war persists, with postwar reconstruction at nearly US$524 billion, encompassing both public and private sectors.

A 2024 Privy Council report, based on internal polling, indicates that Canadians are skeptical about the effectiveness of aid to Ukraine and perceive the conflict as having reached a stalemate.

Furthermore, a 2023 finance department report highlighted a division among taxpayers regarding financial aid to Ukraine: 32% supported more aid, 35% opposed it, and 33% remained neutral.