Freeland wants to oust unpopular Liberal leaders, revive the grassroots

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland hopes to win over party members with an internal mechanism that turfs unpopular leaders.

The Toronto-area MP placed a “huge emphasis” on reviving the grassroots, arguing the decision for a leader to remain “is not [hers] alone.”

“We can never again be in a position where the leader is the only person who decides who the leader is,” Freeland told reporters on Thursday.

REPORTER: Why is the Cabinet lining up behind your rival (Mark Carney) instead of you?



FREELAND: A bunch of caucus chairs support me. I want to revive democratization in the Liberal party. pic.twitter.com/YxhyB3KG5Y — 🅾️ Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 23, 2025

Dissenting Liberal MPs have pointed to the party’s inability to turf Trudeau as a concern for months. They have held closed-door meetings over him since last June that only intensified after key by-elections losses.

Freeland says “Liberal party grassroots members and caucus need to have the greater say in what we do and how we do it.” She hopes to avoid a similar situation by tabling much needed reforms.

Among the potential measures include an automatic leadership review at biennial conventions or granting caucus the ability to trigger a vote by the national membership, reported the National Post.

Trudeau ultimately announced his intent to resign on January 6, after the Ontario, Atlantic and Québec caucuses called on him to step down.

WATCH: @EzraLevant tells @CharlieKirk11 why Trudeau's move to resign as Liberal leader and prorogue Parliament is just a way to temporarily retain power.



"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks." pic.twitter.com/WdxOAqqcti — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025

As it stands, a leadership review can only be initiated through a “leadership endorsement” ballot after a general election defeat. Dissenting backbenchers called for a secret ballot last fall to no avail.

Liberal Party officials earlier failed to adopt provisions of the 2015 Reform Act that would have allowed a leadership review if petitioned by at least 20% of the caucus. The same maneuver ousted Erin O’Toole as Conservative leader three years ago.

Among the other promises made by Freeland include scraping the consumer carbon tax and the tax hike on capital gains over $250,000.

She also pledged to bring back policy conventions, which would include “accountability sessions” with the leader and cabinet ministers, as well as a new policy commission and policy process.

A crucial Federal Court hearing on the prorogation of Parliament was expedited Saturday for as soon as possible, according to court documents.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/avD5H5Dydv pic.twitter.com/GcHaFe40jF — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 20, 2025

Adding to the drama, Trudeau prorogued Parliament after failing to secure opposition support at the last minute. Its legality is being tested in court on an expedited basis.

With either Freeland or Mark Carney — her son’s godfather — slated to succeed Trudeau on March 9, the Party will have only two weeks to get its ducks in a row.

With a Throne Speech scheduled for March 24, and a subsequent confidence vote two days later, time is of the essence to secure support from the House of Commons.

Should they fail to convince either New Democrats or Bloc Québécois MPs to trust them once more, a snap election will be called. Canadians could no sooner hit the polls than 36 days after the fact.

Adding perspective: the Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term Trudeau has remained in office. Since winning its lone majority government in 2015, the party has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.