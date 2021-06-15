WATCH: Andrew Neil's Woke Watch with Comedian Andrew Doyle
Andrew Neil is joined by Andrew Doyle for the first edition of Woke Watch. Tonight it's the turn of the police.
Andrew Doyle: “The public don't want to be lectured to [by the police]. They want the police to solve crimes. Every time you see a TikTok video with officers dancing, and they also see knife crime on the rise, people are thinking maybe the priorities are out of whack here.”
