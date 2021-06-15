WATCH: Andrew Neil's Woke Watch with Comedian Andrew Doyle

  • Rebel Wire
  • June 15, 2021

Remove Ads

Andrew Neil is joined by Andrew Doyle for the first edition of Woke Watch. Tonight it's the turn of the police.

Andrew Doyle: “The public don't want to be lectured to [by the police]. They want the police to solve crimes. Every time you see a TikTok video with officers dancing, and they also see knife crime on the rise, people are thinking maybe the priorities are out of whack here.”

Social Justice Warriors United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.