Giant fake breasts still allowed in Oakville classroom, ‘frightening’ Halloween costumes aren’t

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p. m. ET | 6 p. m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 28, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies shared the latest on the Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher who showed up to class wearing giant prosthetic breasts.

Although the Halton District School Board (HDSB) has refused to address the outlandish and over-sexualized attire donned by shop teacher Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, they have set new rules for student dress codes. Trustee Doctor Margaret Shuttleworth sent a release detailing Halloween costumes' dos and don’ts.

Her memo notes that if students choose to dress up in Halloween costumes, they should “ensure that they are contributing to the positive and pro-social climate that our school is cultivating around recognizing Halloween.” The memo also prohibited students from dressing in costumes that could cause others “fear and anxiety.”

“On October 31st, it is fully expected and it is completely appropriate that people would dress up in frightening costumes. That’s, you know, kinda the point of Halloween… a celebration of things that go bump in the night,” commented David.