Global Affairs Canada claims ‘technical difficulties’ brought down foreign aid database

The internet went ablaze yesterday after Global Affairs Canada reportedly wiped their entire public database on foreign aid spending.

Billions of dollars in payments suddenly vanished under suspicion of a coverup, later revealed to be “technical difficulties.”

In a statement to social media, Global Affairs Canada said claims it had taken down its Project Browser “on purpose are false.”

Global Affairs Canada’s Project Browser is currently experiencing technical difficulties and we are working to resolve the issue. The claims that it was taken down on purpose are false. — Development Canada (@CanadaDev) February 6, 2025

According to Project Transparency, a taxpayer watchdog, pet projects that received the most funding since 2008 include $3.8 billion to defeat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, followed by $1 billion to accelerate the transition away from coal, $900 million to vaccinate children, and $500 million for a ‘climate resilience accelerator’.

The federal agency has a searchable database that contains spending details for all international assistance projects, including $22 million to the World Economic Forum.

Prior to the clarification by Global Affairs Canada, Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar raised concerns the federal government either wiped or hid foreign aid contracts from the public.

“NDP-Liberals have wiped Global Affairs Canada’s project database clean — hiding where your taxpayer dollars are going,” he claimed. “What was once public is now erased. No transparency. No accountability.”

The outrage follows the Trump administration, who froze all foreign aid pending an investigation into projects by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the world’s largest humanitarian donor.

Thousands of workers across 120 countries are expected to be laid off, amid a transition from frivolous spending abroad to promote an “America First” agenda.

“The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world,” a Trump policy adviser told Daily Mail.

“But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy,” they said, “and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer.”

GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA:



$1,700 on Lesbian Pirates! musical



$3,900 for a “frank discussion” of “how to do a proper land acknowledgment”



Millions on vacant land in Africa and properties in Afghanistan we abandoned to the Taliban



$7,500 to promote DEI at music festival in Estonia… pic.twitter.com/22lcVjmpv8 — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 6, 2025

Meanwhile, the Office of Ahmed Hussein, Minister of International Development, says Canada will continue its foreign aid missions without the United States.

“Our government will not back down from its international commitments,” a spokesperson told Global News. “Global challenges demand collective action, and we will continue to do our part by forging new partnerships that support peace, security, and prosperity for all.”

Taxpayer money is also being lavishly spent on foreign pet projects while Canadians face economic hardship at home, prompting backlash online.

“USAID corruption of funnelling money to liberal media gets uncovered, Global Affairs Canada erases [the] database shortly after,” said one social media user.

“Funny. The same day a chart showing USAID donations to the BBC Media, as well as Global [Affairs] Canada. What a coincidence,” said another.

Less than one percent of annual federal spending is allocated to foreign aid, according to Global News.

Global Affairs Canada may be the worst waste offender in government and that’s saying a lot.



$51,000/month on booze.

$8,800 for a sex toy show in Germany.

$12,000 so seniors in other countries can talk about their sex lives.



Etc etc https://t.co/msBv3YOPzu — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 6, 2025

A social media thread by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation listed millions in other controversial foreign spending by the Trudeau government, with expenditures ranging from $41 million spent on buildings abandoned to the Taliban to $12.5 million on vacant land in Senegal. Wacky projects also include sex discussions by seniors and a German sex toy show, among others.

“In 2022-23, the government spent $15.5 billion on foreign aid,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “That's about the same as the government spent via the Canada Social Transfer ($15.9 billion) and much more than the department of Veterans Affairs spent ($5.4 billion) [that fiscal year],” he added.

“I have hundreds of pages of ATIP records on Global Affairs Canada’s crazy spending, like lesbian pirate musicals,” he added. “Stay tuned.”

Taxpayers recently learnt that Global Affairs Canada spent $51,000 a month on alcohol, earning themselves a feature on the Taxpayer Naughty List compiled by the Federation. “Santa likes eggnog as much as the next guy, but even he knows Global Affairs Canada is sipping on a little too much Christmas spirit.”