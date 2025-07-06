Global News WAITED YEARS to report the truth on COVID jabs

More pandemic "nonsense" persists as Global News finally reports the truth on the COVID vaccines. Many were coerced into vaccination due to job loss or social isolation.

Initially dismissed as "conspiracy theorists," Rebel News reported on vaccine injuries while Global, after promoting vaccines as "safe and effective," is now discussing the vaccine injury program, which offers no real help to those harmed.

Oxaro Inc. received $50.6M to administer the program, spending $33.7 million on administrators. A December 17 health memo revealed the program exceeded its budget due to higher claims.

Global News claims that their "investigation" revealed a scandal clad Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) but in fact, all of this is my original reporting



Global ignored countless reports of suffering, like the woman whose mother died instantly after vaccination, a story no other media would cover. Kayla Pollack, a Canadian woman paralyzed after vaccination, was even offered MAID twice.

Thousands of Canadians have suffered strokes, new allergies, and autoimmune disorders from the COVID vaccine. Yet MPs are scared to publicly acknowledge the truth.

To make matters worse, vaccine injury data remains hidden.

The Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) skipped its June 1 deadline to update claims figures, a first since its 2021 launch. Managers offered no explanation and did not respond to inquiries by Blacklock’s.

The National Citizens Inquiry heard doctors and injured individuals testify that their reports were rejected, suggesting the true number of injuries is at least ten times higher than reported.