Global News WAITED YEARS to report the truth on COVID jabs

Global ignored countless reports of suffering, including the thousands of Canadians who suffered severe reactions to the COVID jab.

Livestream Clips
  |   July 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

More pandemic "nonsense" persists as Global News finally reports the truth on the COVID vaccines. Many were coerced into vaccination due to job loss or social isolation. 

Initially dismissed as "conspiracy theorists," Rebel News reported on vaccine injuries while Global, after promoting vaccines as "safe and effective," is now discussing the vaccine injury program, which offers no real help to those harmed. 

Oxaro Inc. received $50.6M to administer the program, spending $33.7 million on administrators. A December 17 health memo revealed the program exceeded its budget due to higher claims.

Global ignored countless reports of suffering, like the woman whose mother died instantly after vaccination, a story no other media would cover. Kayla Pollack, a Canadian woman paralyzed after vaccination, was even offered MAID twice.

Thousands of Canadians have suffered strokes, new allergies, and autoimmune disorders from the COVID vaccine. Yet MPs are scared to publicly acknowledge the truth.

To make matters worse, vaccine injury data remains hidden. 

The Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) skipped its June 1 deadline to update claims figures, a first since its 2021 launch. Managers offered no explanation and did not respond to inquiries by Blacklock’s.

The National Citizens Inquiry heard doctors and injured individuals testify that their reports were rejected, suggesting the true number of injuries is at least ten times higher than reported. 

PETITION: No More Shots!

55,797 signatures
Goal: 75,000 signatures
meta-img

I demand Canada’s Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, remove the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the market. Health Canada has confirmed the presence of an undisclosed plasmid, raising serious safety concerns and invalidating informed consent. I also support the Government of Alberta’s call to halt the vaccines, especially for healthy populations, including young adults and children.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.