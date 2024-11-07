Government confirms no conflict-of-interest rules for carbon tax Carney

There are no conflict-of-interest measures in place for Mark Carney, despite his role as chair of the Prime Minister's economic growth task force and his influence over major policy decisions.

In response to Conservative MP Andrew Scheer's order paper inquiry, which questioned safeguards to prevent potential conflicts related to Carney’s involvement with Brookfield Asset Management and other interests, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Terry Duguid clarified that Carney is not bound by the Conflict of Interest Act.

This is because Carney has not been appointed to an official federal public office and instead serves as an advisor to the Liberal Party.

Concerns have escalated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Carney to this advisory role, which grants him significant influence over economic and environmental policy.

Conservatives have pointed out that Carney, often referred to as "Carbon Tax Carney" due to his strong advocacy for carbon pricing, holds substantial connections to multinational corporate interests, which could result in potential conflicts. Because he is shielded from federal ethics regulations, Carney is not required to declare his assets or recuse himself from decisions that could benefit his business associations.

Shortly after Carney’s appointment, Telesat, led by Carney's close associate, secured $2.14 billion in taxpayer-backed loans for a broadband network project—at nearly double the estimated cost that other firms could have delivered with no requirement for deliverables.

The Conservatives have demanded that Carney appear before a parliamentary committee to address his significant, unchecked power within the Trudeau administration, including whether he plans to use his influence to push for a quadrupling of the carbon tax by 2030, as well as his role in policies that critics say could damage Canada's energy sector

Carney’s firm has invested heavily in energy projects that could advantage foreign competitors, raising questions about his stance on domestic energy policy.