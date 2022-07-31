Previewing Part 2 of the Great Reset documentary with Lewis Brackpool
Lewis and Ezra Levant discuss what viewers can expect from the second instalment in this docu-series about the intentions of global organizations like the World Economic Forum.
On the last episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Rebel reporter Lewis Brackpool about Expose The Reset, our new documentary series about the Great Reset, available now at ExposeTheReset.com. Ezra and Lewis discussed Rebel News reporting from the World Economic Forum's recent meeting in Davos, technology's role in the Great Reset, and the replacement of religion with "better programming."
This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.