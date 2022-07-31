Previewing Part 2 of the Great Reset documentary with Lewis Brackpool

Lewis and Ezra Levant discuss what viewers can expect from the second instalment in this docu-series about the intentions of global organizations like the World Economic Forum.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 31, 2022
  • News Analysis

On the last episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke to Rebel reporter Lewis Brackpool about Expose The Resetour new documentary series about the Great Reset, available now at ExposeTheReset.com. Ezra and Lewis discussed Rebel News reporting from the World Economic Forum's recent meeting in Davos, technology's role in the Great Reset, and the replacement of religion with "better programming."  

Canada Europe United States World Economic Forum
