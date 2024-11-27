Guilbeault astroturfs support for carbon tax cheques

A campaign-style social media video posted by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault with the owners of Pistachio Cafe neglected to indicate the business received a previous $2,100 grant from the federal government.

The owners, identified only as Jen and James in the X post, toured Guilbeault around what he called their “little gem” in Gananoque, Quebec, while explaining how he would be giving back to small- and medium-sized businesses a mere pittance of what the feds extract in the form of carbon taxes annually.

From behind a massive Canadian government novelty cheque, Jen offered, “Thank you so much for being here and we are so excited to learn more about the rebate ... thank you so much, that's going to help a lot with bills.”

As noted on X by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, 1000069853 Ontario Inc, operating as Pistachio Cafe, received a $2,170 subsidy from the Canada Summer Jobs program, the contentious youth employment program that once required attestation to Liberal values before qualifying for a grant.