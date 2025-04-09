Harper backs Poilievre at huge Alberta rally, but is it enough?

Rebel News was on the scene in Edmonton, where a crowd of more than 15,000 Conservative supporters gathered to see Pierre Poilievre speak.

The rally also featured a rare political appearance from former prime minister Stephen Harper, who gave Poilievre his backing and took aim at comments from Mark Carney, who served as Bank of Canada governor during Harper's tenure, after the Liberal leader emphasized his role in steering Canada through the 2008 financial crisis.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on the impressive turnout for a campaign event in Canada and whether the final vote will reflect this enthusiasm.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

“You take [former prime minister Justin] Trudeau out, the level of hatred and disgust for the Liberals is going to subside immediately,” acknowledged Ezra. “I think the real story here is that the NDP has just collapsed, they've fallen in half,” he said, referring to a poll from Abacus Data.

Addressing the “enormous” crowd in Edmonton, Ezra noted the province's strong support for Conservatives.

“The trick, don't you think, is to get that level of support in places like the Greater Vancouver area and in Ontario, at least outside of Toronto,” he said, saying he had “at least a little bit of hope” for the Conservatives' chances in those key ridings.

Former prime minister Harper told the Edmonton crowd that a government leader's job is to leave the country “stronger, more united, more compassionate and more confident” than before — something he said his Conservative government did, and the Liberals, now led by Carney, have failed to do.

“Now that's true, tell me one thing about Canada that is stronger or wealthier or happier than a decade ago,” responded Ezra to Harper's assessment.

Harper said he heard “there's someone else claiming it was him” who steered the country through the 2008 financial crisis, calling out Carney's claim that he stewarded Canada through past economically turbulent times.

“It was, of course, our government — the late, great Jim Flaherty and our Conservative team — who were responsible for the day-to-day macro-economic management during that challenging time,” stated the former PM.

Ezra accused Carney and the Liberals of “resume inflation” to hide from decisions made by the current Liberal regime, much unchanged from the shift between Trudeau and Carney's leadership, over the last decade.

“Everything from printing money to spending and taxing to shutting down the oil and gas industry and more,” he said.

Harper also touched on the Liberals fight with U.S. President Donald Trump and how, despite the harms it may cause the country, the Liberals are attempting to use Trump as a political rallying cry.

“They desperately want a trade war, the worse the better because they want to obscure their own disastrous decisions,” Ezra said. “They have what's called a moral hazard. They want Trump to do damage to us, so it hides the damage they themselves did.”