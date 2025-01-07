Health Canada's blind trust in Pfizer: a global vaccine rollout lacking proper oversight

Health Canada’s unwavering trust in Pfizer’s assurances about the safety and efficacy of their modified RNA COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ continues to raise red flags. Despite numerous concerns and safety issues shared by independent scientists and researchers, the regulatory body continues to rely on Pfizer’s claims that are based on the global distribution of their novel product.

A recent disclosure through access to information reveals troubling communication between Pfizer and Health Canada. The documents show that while Pfizer assured Health Canada that their vaccine was both safe and effective, their claims were not backed by concrete scientific data. Instead, Pfizer’s argument rested on the fact that more than one billion doses of the vaccine had been administered worldwide, without providing information to fact check their claims.

In their response to Health Canada’s request for more data on the size distribution of residual DNA fragments or undisclosed plasmids, both discovered by independent scientists, Pfizer provided a vague statement, saying, "DS [Drug Substance] and DP [Drug Product] quality, safety and efficacy have been demonstrated for more than 1 billion doses administered to individuals worldwide over the last three years."

This blanket reassurance is devoid of detailed evidence, rigorous monitoring, and controlled analysis — essential elements that could have been provided if Pfizer's clinical trials had not been compromised just two months in, when the placebo arm was switched to the injection arm.

Deanna MacLeod, founder of medical research firm Kaleidoscope Strategic, warned in 2022 that relying on such unsubstantiated claims from Pfizer was dangerously inadequate. This represents a dangerously low standard of safety said MacLeod, referring to the lack of evidence-based data supporting the vaccine's safety.

Meanwhile, real world evidence directly contradicts Pfizer’s claims. In December 2022, experts like former Blackrock advisor Ed Dowd and insurance analyst Josh Stirling revealed that they were seeing a disturbing 40% excess mortality rate following the vaccine rollout. They state that a mere 10% increase in mortality is typically considered a rare, once-in-200-years event, making the 40% rise extraordinary and deeply concerning.

Compounding these concerns is the growing body of evidence around the integration of foreign DNA in modified RNA vaccines. According to one Moderna patent, foreign DNA introduced into cells can integrate into the host's genomic DNA, potentially causing genetic damage or alterations. This underscores the need for highly sensitive testing and rigorous oversight including long-term safety data — something regulators continue to overlook in their authorization of these novel products.

Despite the mounting evidence and concerns from scientific experts, Health Canada continues to prioritize Pfizer’s assurances over a comprehensive review of the data. This situation calls for a complete overhaul of the regulatory framework governing these novel injections. Without proper oversight and adequate testing, it’s clear that a moratorium on the distribution of these vaccines is long overdue.