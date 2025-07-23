Health minister vows to accelerate audit of vaccine injury program

As a result of the scandalous oversight of the VISP program, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is fast-tracking an audit and exploring new service delivery methods for Canadians.

The audit of Oxaro's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) management will come with recommendations for alternative delivery models, reads a Global News statement from the health minister's office.

“All options are on the table as we make sure that taxpayer dollars are being spent appropriately, and that the money is being spent on supporting Canadians who have been injured,” said spokesperson Emilie Gauduchon-Campbell.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel, asked Tuesday about the sped-up scrutiny, replied, “I cannot add any more for now, but I am on it.”

A deadline for the audit has never been disclosed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the program’s creation in December 2020 with the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Implemented in June 2021, the Public Health Agency of Canada outsourced its administration to Oxaro, an Ottawa consulting firm.

Budgeted initially at $75 million, the program was first expected to run five fiscal years. Exclusive investigation by Rebel News' senior editor Tamara Ugolini found that by 2023, the program was acknowledging that it was overwhelmed, underfunded and struggling to determine compensation amounts.

Shockingly, roughly 60% of the budgetary allocation went directly to Oxaro instead of the victims of the government's "safe and effective" vaccine roll out.

The Liberals first stated funds would cover administration, financial aid for claimants, and support Quebec's provincial program.

When asked if Oxaro’s contract would be renewed, Michel said, “Every option is on the table.”

The minister also addressed concerns regarding the success rate of claims, stating, "Sometimes there’s a reason why they cannot get access to the benefits,” adding the results to date are “unacceptable”.

Vaccine injuries from Health Canada-authorized vaccines, administered on or after December 8, 2020, must be serious, permanent, or result in death to qualify for aid. Last year, Health Canada reported 11,702 serious adverse side effects from 58,712 immunizations.

Of 3,317 compensation claims, only 243 have been certified by a medical review board, according to federal data. Since December 1, the previous reporting period, the program received an additional 257 claims for injuries and deaths, with only 24 approved.

A federal health committee of Conservative MPs has since requested a summer meeting to review VISP, as over 1,700 of 3,100 claims are unresolved.

Oxaro stated its monthly invoices to the government include documents and details PHAC reviews and approves before payment. In 2021, when bidding for and winning the VISP contract, Oxaro pledged it had the "people, processes, and tools" to operate the initiative with "industry best practices."

Canadians expressed dissatisfaction with the program in 2024, citing long wait times, poor communication, and insufficient compensation, reported the Epoch Times.

Last week, Health Canada updated these figures, showing Oxaro has now received $54.1 million, spent $36.3 million on administration, and paid $18.1 million to injured Canadians.

A VISP spokesperson, "William, Case Escalation Manager," told Global that applications grew tenfold, requiring program adaptations. Oxaro and PHAC collaborate to maintain program agility within budget.

"The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time," the December 17 memo states. The department has yet to estimate the shortfall or how many more millions are needed for growing claims.

The average time to assess a VISP claim is 12 to 18 months.