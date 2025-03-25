Homelessness spikes while feds throw cash at a broken system

Despite over half a billion dollars budgeted to help curb the homelessness crisis, “The overall permanent emergency shelter system capacity grew by almost 13% between 2022 and 2023,” said the note. “In 2023, there were 20,676 permanent beds compared to 18,336 beds in 2022,” as first reported by Blacklock’s.

Chronic homelessness ticked up, too, from 31,476 to 32,660. Meanwhile, the feds are tossing $561 million a year at the crisis like it’s pocket change, with people still packed in shelters like sardines.

The Budget Office admitted last May that despite all this cash, homelessness continued to balloon 20 percent since 2018, even though nominal spending has increased by nearly 400% since Trudeau’s tenure.

“We estimate that achieving a 50% reduction in chronic homelessness would require an additional $3.5 billion per year, approximately a 7-fold increase in funding over the National Housing Strategy average,” reads the PBO report on federal spending.

StatsCan isn’t much help either — their 2023 Review of Canadian Homelessness Data pegged shelter users at a laughable 9,275 based on Census numbers, admitting it’s a terrible tool for the job since those struggling with homelessness don’t exactly leave forwarding addresses, and surveys miss them entirely.

Canada is left with a half-billion-dollar band-aid, a growing crisis, and a government too lazy — or too incompetent — to figure out what’s really driving this mess.