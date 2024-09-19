'How far we've fallen': Woke indoctrination is ruining kids' education
Lise Merle, a citizen journalist who is now running for a school board trustee position in Regina, joined The Gunn Show for an update on her battle with Regina Public Schools and a look at the upcoming provincial election.
Education in Canada has been under the microscope as increased scrutiny started being placed on what Canadian students are being taught in their classrooms.
Lise Merle is a citizen journalist and, more importantly, a concerned parent. In June, she filed an access to information request seeking documents from Regina Public Schools about information the board had collected on her, her children and the Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology program.
In response, she was hit with a $30,000 bill for the documents. Lise joined this week's episode of The Gunn Show for an update on that case and her fight to keep radical gender ideology out of the classroom as she campaigns to become a school board trustee.
Looking at the struggles of Saskatchewan students, Lise told Sheila:
What we are doing right now is not working. It is failing the kids, it is failing the families, it is failing the teachers. It is failing everybody.
So, we have to be willing to take a real long, hard good look at what we can do to create seismic change within our education system.
We literally can't fall any lower than we are right now. We must be willing to be able to at least consider these concepts, so that our kids will have a fighting chance when they leave school.
