'How far we've fallen': Woke indoctrination is ruining kids' education

Education in Canada has been under the microscope as increased scrutiny started being placed on what Canadian students are being taught in their classrooms.

Lise Merle is a citizen journalist and, more importantly, a concerned parent. In June, she filed an access to information request seeking documents from Regina Public Schools about information the board had collected on her, her children and the Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology program.

In response, she was hit with a $30,000 bill for the documents. Lise joined this week's episode of The Gunn Show for an update on that case and her fight to keep radical gender ideology out of the classroom as she campaigns to become a school board trustee.

Looking at the struggles of Saskatchewan students, Lise told Sheila: