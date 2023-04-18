How Tamara Lich is reclaiming Canada’s identity

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

I don’t simply mean in terms of quantifiable metrics like the affordability crisis, crippling inflation, declining transparency, numerous ethics violations and credit downgrades.

I mean that Canada has changed in a far more quintessential way.

Trudeau has made no bones about it, he wants to erase Canada’s national identity. Instead of a nation the world looks to as an example, Trudeau wants us to be post-national, that is, not a nation at all.

The world undoubtedly looks at us differently now. We are no longer a model of democracy that other countries aspire to. We are no longer that nation of peacekeepers and truth speakers that decries injustices boldly and that is heard and respected the world over.

We are, sadly in the eyes of much the world, now the nation led by a child in fun socks who admires China’s brutal dictatorship, arrests pastors, and locks up Metis grandmothers who dare to question him.

Make no mistake, Trudeau and his Librano posse don’t get the final say on Canada’s identity on the global stage, but they have led us into a downward spiral that is not easily escaped. Reclaiming our identity will require a heroic effort. But who might be up for that daunting task?

For many across Canada and around the world, Tamara Lich and those who participated alongside her in the Freedom Convoy are among those reaffirming Canada’s identity.

I was on location at the Canadians for Truth live ‘Fire and Ice’ show in Calgary where Olympic champions Theoren Fleury and Jamie Sale were joined by Tamara Lich, a proud Metis woman, grandmother and Albertan who became a political prisoner for daring to organize in defiance of Justin Trudeau’s glaring Covid overreach when she took on a instrumental role in the Freedom Convoy.

In addition to speaking to Theo, Jamie and Tamara herself, a number of other proud Canadians who have also represented Canada on the global stage, including WWE Hall of Famer Diana Hart, as well as Canadians for Truth founder, prominent businessman and former Conservative Party leadership Candidate Joseph Bourgault.

We were also joined by Derek Smith, author of How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom, who echoed the sentiment of just about everyone we spoke with at the event that Tamara Lich is a true Canadian hero.

As long as there are people willing to sacrifice and risk great personal hardships in the name of preserving their nations values, bullies like Justin Trudeau will never erase our identity.

Following the Freedom Convoy, the world was once again looking to and imitating Canada in defiance of government abuse, affirming Canada once again as a global symbol of perseverance in the face of injustice.

At protests around the globe, as a result of the sacrifices of a few unlikely heroes like Tamara, people were flying our maple leaf as an immutable symbol of freedom and resistance.

To hear Tamara Lich’s story in her own words, go to TheConvoyBook.com now and order your copy of Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy.