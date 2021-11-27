Rebel News Banner Ad - Black Friday Hero Banner

Huge freedom protests again bring Australian cities to a standstill

Hundreds of thousands of Australians come together across more than 30 regions to say NO to mandatory vaccines

  • By Rebel News
  • November 27, 2021
Facebook / The Real Rukshan
Large-scale protests continued across Australia today as hundreds of thousands again turned out in the nation's cities and towns to protest against mandatory vaccines.

The protests this week were organised by the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination group which were scheduled today across 30 Australian cities and towns.

Flags from nations and people across the globe continued to be featured as protesters represent their heritage, standing in support and solidarity with those affected by mandates and with the indigenous community who have expressed concern from within their own communities.

In Melbourne, huge crowds marched to the steps of Victorian parliament again, a scene where many diehard protesters have been camping out in protest of Premier Daniel Andrews' controversial pandemic powers legislation, which has been the subject of intense angst in the community.

A diverse range of protesters chanted 'Kill The Bill' and called for Andrews' resignation as they marched through the cities streets to the cheering and beeping of car horns.

It was again a carnival atmosphere in the city with music, stilt-walkers, bagpipe, drums and more. Some even brought pots and pans to tap along to the beat.

Despite inclement weather, huge crowds again swarmed Sydney, with the nation's biggest city putting on a show of defiance against government over-reach.

There were some tense moments as police appeared to take a more heavy-handed approach than seen in recent weeks, and of the hundreds of thousands marching across the nation, the crowds were largely peaceful.

It was the first weekend where smaller protests have been staged across towns and regional centres, including Adelaide, Darwin, Alice Springs, Perth, Canberra, Newcastle, Ballina, Inverell, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Bermagui, Launceston, Bunbury, Albany, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Geraldton, Carnarvon, Port Hedland, Broome, and Kununurra.

 

