Human smugglers' social media advertising uncovered

In this report, we delve into the escalating issue of illegal crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, fuelled by human smugglers who open advertise their services on social media.

Charging up to $5,000 per person, these smugglers promise safe passage, often showcasing children being transported in vehicles or abandoned in remote areas. Their blatant activities reflect a troubling confidence in avoiding legal consequences.

During my investigation, I identified one of the smuggling hotspots featured in these advertisements: a farmland in Churubusco, New York, where the property owner and his neighbour expressed frustration over their land being used for illegal activities.

“They're advertising. What's that tell you? When you start advertising, you're going to get more customers,” said the owner, highlighting the severity of the situation and the lack of governmental intervention.

Locals have observed numerous crossings in both directions — Canada to the US and vice versa. The problem intensified after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waived certain visa requirements in 2023, resulting in a surge of asylum seekers, some of whom later crossed illegally into the U.S.

Residents recounted harrowing incidents, including migrants hiding behind hay bales to escape freezing conditions and attempting to board school buses. Over the past three years, the influx has overwhelmed local communities.

"In the past three, three and a half years, it’s all changed so much," one resident remarked, attributing the surge to U.S. policy shifts under President Joe Biden.