Are illegal crossings increasing? Here's what's happening at the Canada-US border (Part 1)

Over the course of four full days, Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie conducted a thorough investigation along the border between the province of Quebec and the Swanton sector, including New York State. This extensive border area is known as a hotspot for illegal crossings and all kinds of contraband.

Since Trump’s election on November 5, many Canadians have expressed concern over the possibility of a second Roxham Road-style influx into Canada, especially given the current state of housing, healthcare, and resources in Canada.

The immigration system is currently broken, allowing thousands of people to exploit loopholes and patterns to enter the country. Speaking with residents in the area, many confirmed that since Roxham Road was closed in March 2023, nothing has changed. On the contrary, many told us that the situation has worsened.

Is there an increase in illegal crossings since Trump was elected the next president of the United States?



This is what my colleague and I will be investigating this week.



November 19, 2024

The US border patrol has recorded more than 19,000 apprehensions in the Swanton sector for 2024, compared to approximately 1,000 apprehensions in 2022—a significant increase in people crossing from Canada into the USA. Criminals, some well-organized and possibly working for cartels, are driving people to the border, letting them run across fields or woods where they are picked up on the other side by their accomplices.

Mario is one of many property owners living along the border. He has witnessed numerous suspicious vehicles dropping people on his land, and he has found multiple items of clothing, luggage, and other types of garbage along the way on his property. "They come across our land at night. There are transporters who drop people in front of the house, then they take my private driveway and cross the border," he explained.

"If I were a Canadian citizen, I would be really concerned."



As Canada braces for a potential surge in illegal immigration following Trump's promised mass deportations, an American citizen living along the border sounded the alarm about the illegal activity he and those around… November 21, 2024

Mario expanded on the election and Trump’s promise of mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the USA: "It's certain that with the elections we had on the American side, when Mr. Trump is in power, he openly says he will clean it up. I don't know how many millions of people are going to leave the country, so the closest place... They won’t go to Mexico, they will head north."

6 AM at the Canadian border in Quebec. Quiet for now—but is it really?



With so much open land, crossing the border is far too easy.



Is our border well-guarded? We highly doubt it!



November 20, 2024

Only a few RCMP vehicles were spotted during our investigation, highlighting the current lack of resources to protect our border.