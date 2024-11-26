Are illegal crossings increasing? Here's what's happening at the Canada-US border (Part 1)
For over a year now, illegal crossings into the USA from Canada have skyrocketed. With the recent victory of Trump and his promises of mass deportations, is the RCMP well-equipped to counter what might happen soon?
Over the course of four full days, Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie conducted a thorough investigation along the border between the province of Quebec and the Swanton sector, including New York State. This extensive border area is known as a hotspot for illegal crossings and all kinds of contraband.
Since Trump’s election on November 5, many Canadians have expressed concern over the possibility of a second Roxham Road-style influx into Canada, especially given the current state of housing, healthcare, and resources in Canada.
The immigration system is currently broken, allowing thousands of people to exploit loopholes and patterns to enter the country. Speaking with residents in the area, many confirmed that since Roxham Road was closed in March 2023, nothing has changed. On the contrary, many told us that the situation has worsened.
The US border patrol has recorded more than 19,000 apprehensions in the Swanton sector for 2024, compared to approximately 1,000 apprehensions in 2022—a significant increase in people crossing from Canada into the USA. Criminals, some well-organized and possibly working for cartels, are driving people to the border, letting them run across fields or woods where they are picked up on the other side by their accomplices.
Mario is one of many property owners living along the border. He has witnessed numerous suspicious vehicles dropping people on his land, and he has found multiple items of clothing, luggage, and other types of garbage along the way on his property. "They come across our land at night. There are transporters who drop people in front of the house, then they take my private driveway and cross the border," he explained.
Mario expanded on the election and Trump’s promise of mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the USA: "It's certain that with the elections we had on the American side, when Mr. Trump is in power, he openly says he will clean it up. I don't know how many millions of people are going to leave the country, so the closest place... They won’t go to Mexico, they will head north."
Only a few RCMP vehicles were spotted during our investigation, highlighting the current lack of resources to protect our border.
