Hunter Biden's team vows to pursue all available challenges following felony convictions

Following multiple felony convictions in federal court on Tuesday, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his legal team have responded by announcing their intention to pursue all available legal challenges.

The 54-year-old was found guilty on all three felony counts, including lying to a federally licensed firearms dealer, making a false claim on a federal firearms background check form, and being in possession of an illegally obtained firearm. Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

In a statement, Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment with the verdict but emphasized their respect for the jury process. "We are naturally disappointed by today's verdict," Lowell said. "We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter. Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family."

WATCH: IMMEDIATELY after a jury in Delaware finds Hunter Biden guilty on all counts in his gun case, CNN starts speculating that President Joe Biden may commute Hunter's sentence. pic.twitter.com/CNeTwcDrSH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden also released a separate statement, focusing on his gratitude for the support he has received during his recovery journey. "I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," he said.

President Biden, who pledged last week to accept the outcome of the verdict and not pardon his son, released a statement reaffirming his love and support for Hunter. "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad," the president said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

The president also reiterated his commitment to respecting the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal, emphasizing that he and First Lady Jill Biden will always be there for their family with love and support.

The trial, which lasted just over a week, included testimony from witnesses such as Hunter Biden's ex-wife, a former girlfriend, and the gun store clerk who sold him the revolver. The New York Times reported that after the verdict was read, Hunter Biden "stood with arms crossed" and "grimly" stared at the jury before being walked out of court by the First Lady and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.

In addition to the federal gun convictions, Hunter Biden also faces criminal charges in California related to alleged tax violations, further complicating his legal battles.