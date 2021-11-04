TRAGIC: Husband denied visitation of hospitalized wife
Innocent people are being denied the right to visit loved ones that are in the hospital, causing unnecessary stress to both the patient and their family. Help fight for their rights.
Mr. Summer was expecting a different purpose in life for him and his wife. Now, two human beings who just wish to be together are being denied access to see and to touch each other.
That's why this petition is we are releasing today is really essential!
Now that health workers are finally able to breathe since Premier Legault's government backed off its mandatory vaccines policy, why are the unvaccinated still denied the right to visit their loved ones in hospitals?
This does not make any sense, and we need to fix this.
I want you to go and sign our petition at LetUsVisit.com, because through that petition we will send a clear message that this inhumane restriction must be stopped.
If you agree with me that our loved ones and those we consider important should be allowed to visit us in the hospital, please go to LetUsVisit.com and sign our petition. On that page, you can also send an email directly to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Premier Francois Legault or Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot and Premier Doug Ford, demanding that they allow unvaccinated people to visit loved ones in the hospital by clicking here.
Please help us to put an end to these inhumane policies.
Envoyez un courriel aux gouvernements du Québec et de l'Ontario
Les hôpitaux du Québec refusent de permettre le droit de visite aux amis et membres de la famille qui ne sont pas vaccinés. Envoyez un courriel au Premiers ministres du Québec et de l'Ontario ainsi qu'aux ministres de la Santé, Christian Dubé et Christine Elliot.ENVOYER UN E-MAIL
