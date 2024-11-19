I lost my temper, but I don’t regret it

On Sunday a pro-Hamas thug in Toronto repeatedly hit our reporter Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole.

We caught it on video.

Dozens of Toronto police officers were standing just feet away.

But they refused to do anything.

They were so close, they heard the commotion. But they didn’t intervene.

We told them what happened. They said they didn’t care.

So we offered to show them video footage of the assault. They actually said they had better things to do than to watch a 30-second video clip of the crime.

I was outraged at that, so I demanded to know what was more important than stopping a foreign thug from hitting a Canadian woman with a weapon.

When I said that, the cop threatened to arrest me.

That’s when I lost my temper, shouting at the cop and called him a coward.

And I regret nothing.

The senior officer in charge heard me hollering at his men, and he came over. When we told him what happened, he said he’d investigate.

I’m going to hold him to that.

For more than a year, there has been an antisemitic crime wave in Toronto and other Canadian cities. I’m not just talking about “hate speech” and calls for the murder of Jews. There have been assaults, death threats, vandalism, arson and even shootings.

And police turn a blind eye.

Well, I won’t turn a blind eye. One of our reporters was violently attacked. And if police won’t prosecute the thug, we will.

Click here to sign our petition to the Toronto Police to do their job. And if they won’t, I’ll let you know.

In most cultures, hitting a woman is immoral. But to the pro-Hamas thugs that Trudeau has brought to Canada by the thousand, independent, free, uncovered women are despised, and can be violated. That might be fine with the woke Toronto Police, but it’s not fine by me.

We’re going to press the police on this.

We’ll give the police a few days to do their job. But based on their appalling track record, they’re probably going to say that Alexa was asking for it. (Click here to sign our petition to the cops.)

And if they do what they usually do — let the Hamas thugs go — we’re going to take legal action ourselves.

Can I have your support on that?

I’m not going to let this one slide.

