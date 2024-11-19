I lost my temper, but I don’t regret it
On Sunday, a pro-Hamas thug in Toronto viciously attacked our reporter Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole, and shockingly, Toronto Police stood by and did nothing — even after being shown the video evidence.
On Sunday a pro-Hamas thug in Toronto repeatedly hit our reporter Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole.
We caught it on video.
Dozens of Toronto police officers were standing just feet away.
But they refused to do anything.
They were so close, they heard the commotion. But they didn’t intervene.
We told them what happened. They said they didn’t care.
So we offered to show them video footage of the assault. They actually said they had better things to do than to watch a 30-second video clip of the crime.
I was outraged at that, so I demanded to know what was more important than stopping a foreign thug from hitting a Canadian woman with a weapon.
When I said that, the cop threatened to arrest me.
That’s when I lost my temper, shouting at the cop and called him a coward.
And I regret nothing.
The senior officer in charge heard me hollering at his men, and he came over. When we told him what happened, he said he’d investigate.
I’m going to hold him to that.
For more than a year, there has been an antisemitic crime wave in Toronto and other Canadian cities. I’m not just talking about “hate speech” and calls for the murder of Jews. There have been assaults, death threats, vandalism, arson and even shootings.
And police turn a blind eye.
Well, I won’t turn a blind eye. One of our reporters was violently attacked. And if police won’t prosecute the thug, we will.
Click here to sign our petition to the Toronto Police to do their job. And if they won’t, I’ll let you know.
In most cultures, hitting a woman is immoral. But to the pro-Hamas thugs that Trudeau has brought to Canada by the thousand, independent, free, uncovered women are despised, and can be violated. That might be fine with the woke Toronto Police, but it’s not fine by me.
We’re going to press the police on this.
We’ll give the police a few days to do their job. But based on their appalling track record, they’re probably going to say that Alexa was asking for it. (Click here to sign our petition to the cops.)
And if they do what they usually do — let the Hamas thugs go — we’re going to take legal action ourselves.
Can I have your support on that?
I’m not going to let this one slide.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books including Ethical Oil and most recently, China Virus.
COMMENTS
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 18:27:23 -0500 FlagI agree Grace,but the Hamas Terrorists should be Deported as well
Grace Jetmundson commented 2024-11-19 18:22:05 -0500 FlagARREST AND DEPORT EVERY LAST PRO-PALESTINIAN!!!
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 17:58:37 -0500 FlagWhat the cops are doing is an ABSOLUTE Disgrace and they should all hand in their guns & badges and be FIRED because they are not fullfilling their Oaths that they took before becoming officers
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-19 15:11:59 -0500 FlagThis sure does remind me of Nazi Germany. Those officers ignored calls for help from folks they considered enemies of the state. In this case, the state is turning against its people and helping foreigners. Shame!
Jamie Perritt commented 2024-11-19 13:23:20 -0500 FlagThat was good, Ezra. I really respect how you always stand your ground. You never back down. That cop was wrong. I hope the police actually look into this, although knowing how they work, it’s unlikely. The guy should have been arrested on the spot.
David Menzies gets arrested all the time for absolutely nothing, after all.
Wade Collinge commented 2024-11-19 11:41:47 -0500GOOD ON YA Ezra and all you REBELS. It is unfortunate that some folks push others in to a place where they don’t want to be and turn them in to a person they not normally are. NO REGRETS!!!!!!! FIGHT FOR FREEDOM. Thank You Rebels
Wade from Sylvan