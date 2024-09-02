Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s Last-Minute 'Fix' Is Too Little, Too Late!

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent episode of our daily Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the sudden change of heart from Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, and the Liberals' frantic scramble to address the immigration crisis they've long ignored. As polls suggest the Liberals are in for a rough ride, Miller's new policy to cap work permits seems less like a thoughtful solution and more like a desperate attempt to patch up the very mess his party created.

"The economy has changed": Liberals backtrack after massively increasing Canada's temporary foreign worker program, acknowledging jobs are being taken from citizens while announcing about 65,000 fewer TFWs will be in the low-wage program.https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/dB9D6EM6kA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 26, 2024

For years, the Liberals were warned that unchecked immigration targets would lead to housing inflation, food shortages, and wage suppression. But they didn’t listen. Why? Because they were focused on securing votes, regardless of the consequences for Canadians and the immigrants they claim to support. Now, with election season approaching and their popularity plummeting, Miller and his colleagues are trying to portray themselves as saviors fixing a problem they caused.

And it's not just Miller. Look at Kamala Harris and Justin Trudeau—they're all following the same script. Kamala is suddenly against electric vehicle mandates and pro-fracking, despite being a staunch advocate just a few years ago. Trudeau's recent move to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs reeks of Trump-style protectionism. These politicians are proving they'll say or do anything to cling to power.

The hypocrisy is astounding. Do they really think Canadians will buy this last-minute pandering? We say it’s time to call them out. Join us in holding these so-called leaders accountable for their reckless policies and shameless flip-flopping.

